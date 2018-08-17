Highland Games brings out crowds and even the sun!

The annual Bute Highland Games took place at the public park, Rothesay, on Saturday, with locals young and old coming out to support the event.
Following a procession through the town, crowds gathered in the park for the Highland Games, with the usual events taking place including the pipes and drums competition, heavy events, Highland dancing, athletics, shinty, wrestling and the 10k road race. As well as the large crowds, even the sun turned out on the big day.
Results:
PIPE BAND CONTEST WINNERS
Grade 4B
1 st Rothesay & District
2nd Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums
3rd Strathendrick
4th Dumbarton & District Nov/B
5th Renfrewshire Schools Nov/B (E/P)
6th Dunoon Argyll
7th Kilbarchan
8th East Kilbride
9th Greyfriars Pipes & Drums
10th 3rd Barrhead &District
Grade3 4B Drumming
1st Rothesay & District
2nd Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums
3rd Dunoon Argyll
Grade 4A
1st Kilbarchan 4B
Grade 4A Drumming
1st Kilbarchan 4B
Grade Juvenile
1st Dumbarton & District
2nd Renfrewshire Scools
Grade Juvenile Drumming
1st Dumbarton
2nd Renfrewshire Schools
Grade 3
1st Strathendrick
2nd Rothesay & District
3rd Dunoon Argyll
Grade 3 Drumming
1 st Rothesay & District 4B
2 nd Dunoon Argyll
3rd Kilbarchan
Grade Open
1st Dunoon Argyll
2nd Strathendrick
3rd Rothesay & District
Grade Open Drumming
1st Rothesay & District 4B;
2nd Dunoon Argyll 4B;
3rd Kilbarchan 4B
BUTE HIGHLAND DANCING AWARDS
Best Dressed Dancer Confined to Bute: Harry Aiken, Rothesay
Best Dressed Premier Dancer : Katie Semple, Lanark
Best Overseas Competitor: Rebecca Thow, Canada
Best Scottish Premier Dancer: Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh.
HEAVY EVENTS – MEN
Putting the 16lb Shot
1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany
3 Jason Young, Tain
28lb Weight for Distance
1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany
3 Jason Young, Tain
Scot Hammer
1 Daniel Dorrow, Germany
2 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
3 Jason Young, Tain
56lb Weight for Height
1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany
3 Jason Young, Tain
Caber
1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany
3 Neil Elliott, Helensburgh
2018 Heavy Events Winner presented with HRH Prince Charles Duke of Rothesay Trophy and Craigie
Macfie Memorial Trophy - Daniel Carlin, Barrhead
2018 Winner for Best Throw in Scots Hammer and presented with the John Macfie Memorial Trophy
- Daniel Dorrow, Germany
HEAVY EVENTS – LADIES
Putting the 16lb Shot
1 Celine Gibb, Canada
2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland
3 Lucy Marshall, England
14lb Weight for Distance
1 Lucy Marshall, England
2 Celine Gibb, Canada
3 Liz Elliot, Helensburgh
Scots Hammer
1 Lucy Marshall, England
2 Celine Gibb, Canada
3 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland
28lb Weight for Height
1 Lucy Marshall, England (16ft) New Bute Highland Games Record
2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland
3 Celine Gibb, Canada
Caber
1 Celine Gibb, Canada
2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland
3 Liz Elliott, Helensburgh
2018 Winner Bute Highland Games Silver Salver and Clan Currie Shield – Celine Gibb, Canada