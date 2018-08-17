Highland Games brings out crowds and even the sun!

The annual Bute Highland Games took place at the public park, Rothesay, on Saturday, with locals young and old coming out to support the event.

Following a procession through the town, crowds gathered in the park for the Highland Games, with the usual events taking place including the pipes and drums competition, heavy events, Highland dancing, athletics, shinty, wrestling and the 10k road race. As well as the large crowds, even the sun turned out on the big day.

The culmination of the Rothesay and District Pipe Band march through the town for Bute Highland Games 2018. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Results:

PIPE BAND CONTEST WINNERS

Grade 4B

1 st Rothesay & District

2nd Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums

3rd Strathendrick

4th Dumbarton & District Nov/B

5th Renfrewshire Schools Nov/B (E/P)

Neil Elliot from Helensburgh - shot putt. At Bute Highland Games 2018. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

6th Dunoon Argyll

7th Kilbarchan

8th East Kilbride

9th Greyfriars Pipes & Drums

Tracey More - Tracey has been selling programmes at the Bute Highland games for 10 years - this year, she sold over 80. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

10th 3rd Barrhead &District

Grade3 4B Drumming

1st Rothesay & District

2nd Lower Clyde Pipes & Drums

3rd Dunoon Argyll

Grade 4A

The Rothesay and District Pipe Band march through the town for the Highaldn Games. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

1st Kilbarchan 4B

Grade 4A Drumming

1st Kilbarchan 4B

Grade Juvenile

1st Dumbarton & District

2nd Renfrewshire Scools

Grade Juvenile Drumming

1st Dumbarton

2nd Renfrewshire Schools

Grade 3

1st Strathendrick

2nd Rothesay & District

3rd Dunoon Argyll

Grade 3 Drumming

1 st Rothesay & District 4B

2 nd Dunoon Argyll

3rd Kilbarchan

Grade Open

1st Dunoon Argyll

2nd Strathendrick

3rd Rothesay & District

Grade Open Drumming

1st Rothesay & District 4B;

2nd Dunoon Argyll 4B;

3rd Kilbarchan 4B

BUTE HIGHLAND DANCING AWARDS

Best Dressed Dancer Confined to Bute: Harry Aiken, Rothesay

Best Dressed Premier Dancer : Katie Semple, Lanark

Best Overseas Competitor: Rebecca Thow, Canada

Best Scottish Premier Dancer: Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh.

HEAVY EVENTS – MEN

Putting the 16lb Shot

1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany

3 Jason Young, Tain

28lb Weight for Distance

1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany

3 Jason Young, Tain

Scot Hammer

1 Daniel Dorrow, Germany

2 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

3 Jason Young, Tain

56lb Weight for Height

1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany

3 Jason Young, Tain

Caber

1 Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

2 Daniel Dorrow, Germany

3 Neil Elliott, Helensburgh

2018 Heavy Events Winner presented with HRH Prince Charles Duke of Rothesay Trophy and Craigie

Macfie Memorial Trophy - Daniel Carlin, Barrhead

2018 Winner for Best Throw in Scots Hammer and presented with the John Macfie Memorial Trophy

- Daniel Dorrow, Germany

HEAVY EVENTS – LADIES

Putting the 16lb Shot

1 Celine Gibb, Canada

2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland

3 Lucy Marshall, England

14lb Weight for Distance

1 Lucy Marshall, England

2 Celine Gibb, Canada

3 Liz Elliot, Helensburgh

Scots Hammer

1 Lucy Marshall, England

2 Celine Gibb, Canada

3 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland

28lb Weight for Height

1 Lucy Marshall, England (16ft) New Bute Highland Games Record

2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland

3 Celine Gibb, Canada

Caber

1 Celine Gibb, Canada

2 Stephanie Frey, Switzerland

3 Liz Elliott, Helensburgh

2018 Winner Bute Highland Games Silver Salver and Clan Currie Shield – Celine Gibb, Canada

Dancers in action at Bute Highland Games 2018. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

