Highland dancer makes it a treble

A teenage dancer from Bute recently excelled herself at a central Scotland dance competition, quick stepping her way home with three titles.

Mollie-Mae Aiken (14), from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance, won her highland dancing pre-championship section for ages 14-16 at the Scottish Dance Teachers Alliance Central Scotland Championship held in Paisley earlier this month.

She picked up five 1sts and two 2nds, securing the overall highland and overall national trophies.

Anne McIlroy of the Anne McIlroy School of Dance was delighted with her pupil’s success. She said: “The whole class is proud of her. She works hard and is a very competent pupil.

“Strangely enough she has only been at the dancing for three and a half years.

“It was really her big sister that was keen on highland dancing to begin with. But Mollie-Mae then got the bug.

“She is a really clever girl. She wants to go on and do her theory next. She hopes to become a dance teacher and I know she will make it because she works very hard.”