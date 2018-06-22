Healthy pot of funding for Bute residents

Bute has received £10,000 from Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to fund local health and wellbeing initiatives.

The funding is part of a £100,000 package for the local authority area. It is aimed at preventing problems before they arise. Much of this work is done in partnership with others, for example, schools, sports and leisure facilities, and third sector organisations.

This year funding is available for increasing physical activity and supporting people to live better lives with long term health conditions.

There are eight networks in Argyll and Bute, which give organisations with a remit for health improvement, the opportunity to work together to plan joint activities.

Alison McGrory, health improvement principal from Argyll and Bute HSCP, believes this funding makes a difference across the region.

She said: “The Health and Wellbeing Networks are essential in helping us to get as many organisations as possible interested in improving the health of our population.

“The HSCP is committed to improving health because a healthier Argyll and Bute is in everyone’s best interest.

“Last year we funded 100 projects throughout Argyll and Bute with awards ranging from £250 to £2,000.

“We know this grant funding makes a difference in our communities and the recipients work very hard to make a small amount of money go a very long way.”

Christina West, chief officer for Argyll and Bute HSCP, explained the knock-on effects of such a scheme.

She said: “As well as delivering health and social care services to people who are unwell at the moment, the HSCP has to consider how we enable people to stay active and healthy for as long as possible.

“Living well and fulfilled lives is not only better for us, it is also better for our services to ensure there is capacity to focus on where there is a need for health and social care.

“We all have a responsibility for our own health and wellbeing and the Health and Wellbeing Fund has a proven track record in enabling people to be healthier across all of Argyll and Bute.”

Local network co-ordinator Caroline Gorman is encouraging local groups to apply to the £10,000 funding pot for Bute.

She added: ‘The Health and Wellbeing Grant Fund is a fantastic local opportunity for groups to apply to which has widespread benefit for our community.

“I welcome enquiries and will support applicants through the process as much as possible.”

One example of a local project funded on Bute in 2017-18 was Fyne Futures’ Future Growth project. While North Bute Primary School’s Healthy Lives in Primary School project also benefited.

The funding is for activities that improve the health of the population and prevent problems before they arise.

Funding is accessed via the Local Health and Wellbeing Network by completing an application form, which can be found at: www.healthyargyllandbute.co.uk/application- for-funding/