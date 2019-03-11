Rothesay HIV training session

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and Waverley Care are offering training sessions to people living with or at risk of HIV.

Waverley Care has delivered HIV prevention and support services in communities across Argyll and Bute since 2010. The next local training session takes place at Rothesay Community Education Centre next Friday (March 15) 10.30am - 1.30pm.

Alison McGrory, health improvement principal, Argyll and Bute HSCP said: “We are really pleased to work closely with Waverley Care.

“Training sessions taking place in March 2019 will update people on the significant developments in HIV treatment and testing, as well as exploring influencing factors surrounding transmission and general wellbeing.”

Amanda Scott, HIV project worker, Waverley Care, said: “Waverley Care is Scotland’s HIV and Hepatitis C charity. We are celebrating 30 years of delivering services to communities across Scotland. In that time, we have developed skills, knowledge and expertise which we will be sharing with professionals working in Argyll and Bute in the upcoming HIV training days.

“The training sessions will focus on new advances, such as Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and Undetectable =Untransmittable (U=U), as well as the importance of testing.”

To book, email- amanda.scott@waverleycare.org.