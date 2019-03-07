NHS Highland appoints new interim chairman

Professor Boyd Robertson has been appointed as the interim chairman of NHS Highland.

This follows the resignation of David Alston, who had held the position of board chairman since April 2016.

Jeane Freeman, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport.

As interim chairman, Professor Robertson will work alongside chief executive Iain Stewart, who took up post at the end of January. Professor Robertson is a former principal of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig college, the National Centre for Gaelic Language.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I am pleased that Professor Boyd Robertson has accepted the role of interim chair of NHS Highland. This is a critical leadership role and Professor Robertson has extensive experience in Scotland’s public life, including senior leadership roles.

“It is vital that NHS Highland, under the direction of Professor Robertson and Iain Stewart, moves forward at pace addressing the known priority areas of improvement required including finance and service delivery and embracing fully the work needed from John Sturrock QC’s review when finalised.

“The priority, as always across NHS Scotland, is safe and effective patient care, and I am confident that under their leadership, people across the Highlands will receive the excellent level of service they deserve.”