NHS Highland annual review open to public

NHS Highland’s annual review is to be held in Inverness with Jeane Freeman, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, in attendance.

The public session, which members of the public are welcome to attend, will be held on Monday, February 18, from 2-3pm in Seminar Rooms 3A and B, Ground Floor, Centre for Health Science. A question and answer session will also be held as part of the public session.

The performance of all NHS boards is reviewed by the Scottish Government Health Department at annual reviews.

They provide an opportunity for members of Highland’s NHS board to highlight the year’s achievements and discuss issues with the Cabinet Secretary and members of the Scottish Government Health Department.

The agenda is set by the Scottish Government Health Department based on national standards and agreed local performance targets.

David Alston, chairman of NHS Highland, said: “The annual review is a good opportunity for us to celebrate our successes and to also highlight some of the challenges.

“I would be delighted if members of the public took the opportunity to join us for the public session and, if they want, ask a question of NHS Highland or the Scottish Government on the day.”