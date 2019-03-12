New Argyll and Bute pupils programme delivered

The Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) Health Improvement Team and partners have delivered a bespoke health programme aimed at S3 pupils.

The programme was initially piloted in 2017, after professionals and young people identified the issues they felt affected Argyll and Bute’s young people.

The programme includes teacher lesson plans, group workshops, pupil booklets, a powerful drama which tours Argyll and Bute, and a Q&A session with local service providers, giving pupils the opportunity to address a range of topics affecting young people. .

The initiative has been delivered to 851 S3 pupils across Argyll and Bute and aims to provide a programme for S3 pupils that focuses on relevant health, wellbeing and safety issues including the various services that are available.

Laura Stephenson, senior health improvement officer for the HSCP, explained: “This is a preventative programme which promotes safety and wellbeing.

“Many pupils said they could identify someone they know with the characters in the play that toured the schools.

“The programme addresses topics that are important in young people’s lives and encourages them to get help.

“Having access to local services is also a very important part of this initiative.”