MSP welcomes free sanitary products

SNP MSP Michael Russell has welcomed the news that free sanitary products will be available to pupils, students and learners at schools, colleges and universities.

Argyll and Bute MSP, Michael Russell said: “The SNP Government’s £5.2 million investment in free sanitary products will allow students in Argyll and Bute and indeed all of Scotland to remain focused on what matters – their studies. Basic sanitary provision is a right, not a privilege. The notion that anyone should struggle to buy essential hygiene products is simply not acceptable.”