MSP praises Bute dialysis unit campaigners

Following the announcement that Victoria Hospital will get a dialysis unit, local MSP Michael Russell has praised the work of campaigners who fought for it.

The process to get a local dialysis unit was started by Bute Kidney Patients Support Group (BKPSG) around 15 years ago. Over the past three years BKPSG raised over £122,000 towards their target of £300,000 required to establish a unit.

Bute Kidney Patients Support Group. From Left to Right, front row: Flora Lappin, Jean McMillan, Ann Polea, Helen McLachlan, Irene Wilson. From Left to Right back row: Brian Balmain, Hamish Kirk, Allan McFarlane, Gary Lappin, Maureen MacDonald, Shirley McFarlane & Sharon Cole

The group were committed to continue fundraising, when the Dr J N Marshall Memorial Trust indicated it would provide funds to enable BKPSG to hit the target.

Commenting on the news revealed in the Buteman last week, Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell (SNP) said: “Kidney dialysis is a vital service and indeed one which many lives depend on.

“This news will mean that not only will those who live on the island and require dialysis no longer need worry about travelling to Inverclyde and beyond for treatment, it will be on their own doorstep.

“The success of the dialysis treatment which became available in Campbeltown in 2015, and has been a huge success.

“I am excited to see the Victoria Hospital have this same success, it willdramatically improve the standards of living for Bute renal patients.

“I would like to add my thanks to the Bute Kidney Patients Support Group and the Dr J N Marshall Memorial Trust for their work in delivering this news for Bute renal patients.”