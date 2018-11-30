Latest on Bute Dialysis Unit

At its meeting last week The Bute Dialysis Project Group reviewed the plans for the dialysis unit as it work with the architect to ensure the best use of space in the hospital.

The team are also trying to reduce the impact of building works and patient flow on the ward and other departments and it is hoped that the plans will be finalised soon with agreement on where the dialysis unit will be situated.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) managers have also met with representatives from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to plan how the service will be managed and patients looked after when the unit is operational. This meeting was very successful and the HSCP continues to work closely with colleagues in Glasgow to ensure delivery of this much wanted local service.

There is also a great deal of work taking place around how the unit will be staffed and plans around staff training are also ongoing. The project group would like to thank all staff for their ongoing co-operation and valued support with this exciting new development within the hospital.

In addition, an NHS endowment fund has been set up for this specific project, which will hold the kind donations from the Bute Kidney Patient Support Group’s fundraising efforts and the Dr J N Marshall donations. Members of the public can donate directly to this endowment fund.