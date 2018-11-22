Health unions in ‘positive’ talks to discuss bullying allegations

Representatives of health unions met the Scottish Government on Monday to discuss allegations of bullying within NHS Highland.

The unions welcomed a positive meeting and agreement was reached that an independent review be established.

Additional independent HR support for NHS Highland was agreed, which will provide additional capacity to investigate new cases of alleged bullying which have been identified.

The meeting confirmed that UNISON and other unions need to be involved to present information to the independent review.

A UNISON spokesman said: “We are also pleased it was agreed that the review would proceed ‘at pace but without haste - in the words of Shirley Rogers from the Scottish Government - and expected to start before Christmas. UNISON looks forward to being involved in the review going forward.”