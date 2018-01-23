Flu warning

NHS Highland would like to remind people not to visit family or friends in hospital if they have flu symptoms or are in contact with someone with the flu.

Catherine Stokoe, head of infection control for NHS Highland, said: “Flu is circulating in the community and it is really important that everyone plays their part in limiting the spread as much as possible.

“We are asking that visiting to our hospitals is limited to two visitors per patient, children under the age of 16 are not brought in to visit patients and pregnant women are advised to refrain from visiting.

“We also ask that anyone with flu or respiratory symptoms refrain from visiting hospitals or care homes.

“We are grateful for the support staff across all our hospitals in NHS Highland are receiving from the public at the moment and appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation at this time.”