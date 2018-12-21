Budget boost for NHS Highland

Health services in the NHS Highland area will receive a £23.2 million boost next year, the Scottish Government unveiled in the budget last week.

The increase will see NHS Highland funding increase 3.8 per cent year on year.

The budget saw SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay increase total health and care funding by £729m, putting the future of the health service at the centre of the Scottish Government’s financial plan.

Commenting, Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell (SNP) said: “People across the NHS Highland area will welcome the significant investment in our local NHS services, with a real-term increase in spending.

“The SNP value our NHS and are determined to ensure it stays fit for the future.

“The SNP budget delivers for our NHS in Argyll and Bute.”