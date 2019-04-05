Balanced budget for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) has approved the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) 2019-20 budget proposals.

The proposals outline that the total estimated budget for the HSCP is £276.3 million and that savings of £6.794m will have to be made to deliver a balanced budget for 2019-20.

Kirsty Flanagan, interim chief financial officer, said: “I am pleased that the Integration Joint Board has approved the Health and Social Care Partnership’s budget proposals for 2019-20.

“By endorsing these proposals this will deliver a balanced budget for the HSCP in financial year 2019-20.

“The approval of the budget proposals and our aim of achieving a balanced budget will also provide reassurance to the public, staff and our stakeholders that the HSCP is determined to work within our budget.

“There are a number of recommended savings within the budget proposals which total £6.794m, all of which are in line with the strategic objectives of the HSCP, and senior managers will now work towards delivering these within the allocated timescale.

“It is also important to highlight that there is still a significant estimated budget gap over the following two financial years (2020-21, 2021-22) and work will need to commence immediately on identifying savings proposals to balance the budget for these two years.”