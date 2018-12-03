Argyll & Bute Board agrees to go smoke free

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) signed up to Scotland’s Charter for a Smoke Free Generation at its meeting last week.

The Aim of the Charter is to: Inspire organisations to take action to reduce the harm caused by tobacco; Raise awareness of the goal of creating a tobacco-free generation of Scots by 2034; Support organisations whose work impacts on children, young people and families to address tobacco issues.

Laura Stephenson, senior health improvement officer for the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), said: “Smoking is the biggest avoidable cause of death in Scotland and contributes to ill health, disability and impoverishment of thousands of people every year. Children exposed to second hand smoke can have ill-health and reduced educational attainment.

“Committing to the Charter is therefore a significant step in working towards the national target of reducing the proportion of children exposed to second-hand smoke in their home from 12 per cent in 2012 to six by 2020.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, added: “Scotland has a vision for putting smoking out of fashion for the next generation, with fewer than five per cent of the population still smoking by 2034. Scotland’s Charter for a Tobacco-free Generation is proving to be an effective way to align organisations in the fight against tobacco and the harmful effects it has on children and young people.

“I’m delighted to welcome Argyll & Bute IJB as a Charter signatory, joining us in our work towards a generation free from tobacco.

“We’re encouraging organisations and people in all walks of life to get behind this initiative and make a big difference for Scotland’s health, and with more than 280 organisations across Scotland now being signed up, it’s going to make a huge difference to the people of Scotland.”