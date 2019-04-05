Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s three year plan approved

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board has approved the Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) three year Strategic Plan.

The plan outlines the HSCP’s vision and values and outlines how health and social care resources are governed, allocated and managed.

Joanna Macdonald, chief officer for the Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the development of the Strategic Plan and I am delighted that its implementation has been approved by the IJB.

“We will now be working with our partners, staff, stakeholders and residents as we progress with the plan.

“As a rural Health and Social Care Partnership, our geography and demographics, can at times be perceived as challenging but it should also be welcomed as an opportunity to develop innovative community based practices throughout health and social care.

“We will therefore be seeking best practices in rural medicine and social care and we are seeking to innovate with the independent and third sector to strengthen and enhance the breadth of service delivery in our remote and rural areas.

“We will also continue to actively work with our key partners, NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute Council, to plan a workforce that will support Argyll and Bute’s population and the diverse range of health and social care needs.

“Lastly, we will also continue to support the approach of ‘right service, right place and right time’ to ensure that Argyll and Bute residents are able to access the range of health and social care services they require.”