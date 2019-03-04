Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care: New screening appointment

Heather McAdam has been newly-appointed Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) Screening Engagement Practitioner.

Screening is a vital method of preventing and identifying health problems in people with no symptoms at an early stage when it can be easier to treat.

Heather will be responsible for delivering knowledge and awareness of available NHS Screening Programmes. Screening services are offered to people who meet particular criteria and who are most likely to benefit.

Heather’s professional experience includes nursing, midwifery sexual health, genitourinary (reproductive organs and urinary system) medicine, contraception and sexual health clinics including outreach and public health promotion and awareness services.

Speaking about her new role, Heather McAdam, Argyll and Bute Screening Engagement Practitioner, said: “There has been a decreased level to uptake screening programmes within Argyll and Bute.

“My role is to encourage people who are most likely to benefit from screening to uptake screening test invites.

“This is to help diagnose diseases earlier, helping patient’s to access earlier treatment.”

Heather is also responsible for community engagement activities and scoping new opportunities to increase awareness through delivery of training workshops and presentations throughout Argyll and Bute.

She will be working closely with local community groups, HSCP colleagues and partners to help build stronger community screening awareness networks.

Heather continued: “Social connections in Argyll and Bute, for example HSCP staff, community groups and service providers, can make a significant impact and help to deliver effective strategies to promote available screening tests.

“With the main goal of increasing people’s participation in screening, which will result in an outcome of developing stronger and resilient communities.”