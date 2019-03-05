Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and the Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) will be working together this month to highlight potential benefits of a small reduction in consumption of alcohol.

As part of Argyll and Bute Alcohol Awareness Month, trained Health and Social Care (HSC) staff will be raising people’s awareness around alcohol and the benefits of making small changes to their drinking behaviour through the delivery of Alcohol Screening and Brief Interventions (ABIs).

ABIs are short (5–10 minute), evidence-based conversation which can help to motivate alcohol behaviour change. They are aimed at people who are drinking more than the UK Chief Medical Officers’ low risk alcohol guidelines. HSC staff and partners will be encouraging people to look at making small, achievable changes to their drinking behaviour.

Health and wellbeing professionals routinely discuss alcohol consumption with people in order to better inform them about on the alcohol guidelines and the risks of associated with higher levels of drinking, including increased risk of a range of physical, behavioural and mental health issues such as; cancers of the mouth, throat and breast.

Craig McNally, Argyll and Bute Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) co-ordinator said: “Alcohol related harm is a public health concern which kills more than a thousand people in Scotland every year.

“Screening is a regular part of health and social care practice in Argyll and Bute. ABI conversations include asking around four questions on how much and how frequently people drink alcohol in a non-judgemental way.

“During screening and ABI delivery HSC and partner staff can give people trusted advice on the potential benefits of reducing their drinking, helping to raise their understanding that small changes to alcohol consumption can make a big difference to overall health.

“This will include being aware of UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommendation that adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week and a reminder that everyone should have at least two alcohol free days in a row every week in order to reduce the impact of alcohol on the liver and lessen the chances of associated health risks.

“Where appropriate, ABI conversations will also provide people with information on the range support and services available within Argyll & Bute.”