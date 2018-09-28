Have your say on priorities as council looks to bridge the funding gap

Argyll and Bute Council will ask the public what their priorities are, as it prepares to meet an expected funding gap of £2.5 million in 2019.

The council is inviting views via a consultation that will run from October 10 - November 20. It asks six questions about council services and ideas for making savings.

Council leader Cllr Aileen Morton said “The majority (80 per cent) of the council’s funding comes from the Scottish Government. We won’t know how much our funding settlement is until the end of the year, but have to set our budget in February 2019.

“We expect to be given a funding allocation for one year only, and at the moment, mid-range estimates indicate that we will have a funding gap of around £2.5 million in 2019/20.

“Our challenge is to identify how best to use this reduced funding to invest in the longer term future of Argyll and Bute, as well as in the services that are most vital now.

“Years of having to deliver millions of pounds of savings mean that this challenge becomes more and more difficult to meet.

“As much as it’s possible, we would like to match the budget decisions we make to what matters most to people in Argyll and Bute.

“Therefore, while we wait for confirmation of our funding allocation, we would like to hear from our residents and businesses about their priorities for the year ahead.”

The consultation will be available at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk. Printed copies will be available in council customer service points, or by contacting the council at planningourfuture@argyll-bute.gov.uk or 01546 604323.