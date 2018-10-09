Have your music on hold for thousands

Argyll and Bute Council is seeking a local musician who wants their music to be heard by as many as 120,000 people every year.

That’s how many phone calls are fielded by the council’s customer service centre, which is looking for new on-hold music for its helpline.

Local musicians and composers are invited to contact the council with a composed piece of music which can be enjoyed by callers.

Their work must be free of copyright, or be allowed to be used free of charge, and should be in a ‘vox’ file format. The writer or composer will be credited online by the council.

Submit your music for consideration by October 31, to robert.miller@argyll-bute.gov.uk.