Harry puts on his dancing shoes for Oz

A young dancer from Bute made the most of a unique opportunity recently, dancing with some of the country’s top dancers in a special show.

Harry Aiken(9) from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance, had the pleasure of performing at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock recently after being invited to dance with Scotland’s male dancers in Across the Board with Highland Dancing, performing a piece called South Australia which told the story of the convicts of Britain sent to Australia

The show consisted of more than 100 dancers from all over Scotland including Scotland’s Cowal champions and world finalists. Harry shared the stage with some of Scotland’s top male dancers including world junior champion Cameron Walker and world adult finalist Liam Elphick.

Anne McIlroy was proud of her student. She said: “Harry really held his own and did very well. The standard was absolutely phenomenal.

“He only had three or four rehearsals and it was quite a complicated piece he had to do. But he coped no bother. He is such a great wee worker.”