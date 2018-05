Palm Court resident Margaret Brown celebrated her 102nd birthday on May 19.

To mark the big day Margaret was presented with a bouquet of flowers and some gifts by 11-year-old Freya Young, granddaughter of the owners of the care home at Ardbeg Road, Rothesay.