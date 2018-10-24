Halloween horrors at Rothesay care home L-R: Richard Selkirk (as Chucky), Rhiannon Gallagher (as Zombie Bride), Stuart Brooks (as Ozzy Osbourne). Photo by Iain Cochrane. Thomson Court Campus held a Halloween fancy dress party last Friday. Staff and residents at the Rothesay residential care home got involved to celebrate the spooky celebration. L-R: Katy Watson (as skeleton), Fiona Kirk (as Devilish Imp) and Jackie Telford (just being scary). Photo by Iain Cochrane. Housing association publishes its annual landlord report