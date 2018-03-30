Hair today and gone tomorrow

It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow at Paisley-based City Gate Construction for employee Angie McGuire as she helped a Bute charity.

Transport manager Angie has raised £1200 for Rothesay-based family retreat for bereaved families – Calum’s Cabin. Just like the scissors, Angie made short work of her target of £500 by more than doubling the amount raised.

The money will soon be on its way to Calum’s Cabin after family members helped complete the shave.

While, friends and colleagues also poured money into the fundraising drive.

Angie chose the charity because of its efforts to help other families.

She said: “What Caroline, Duncan and Jenna Speirs have done is to bring kindness and care to families they don’t even know – all of which is done in Calum’s memory.

“The Isle of Bute is a tranquil, lovely place and a week spent there for families whose child is seriously unwell ensures they go home with irreplaceable memories.

“The head shave itself was good fun but it is after all winter and so a bit chilly!

“I’m very grateful to everyone who contributed to the fund raising.”

Calum’s Cabin offers much needed retreats for children suffering from cancer, and their families. The Rothesay retreat on Mount Stuart Road takes its name from 12-year-old Calum Speirs from Rothesay, who lost his fight for life in 2007, just over a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

For more information go to www.calumscabin.com.