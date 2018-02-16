Group marks votes for women centenary

Members of the Argyll and the Isles WASPI group recently attended an event at Bute Museum to mark the 100th anniversary of women receiving the vote in Britain.

The group attended the talk by Bernadette Cahill about the Women’s Freedom League (WFL) in Bute Museum on February 6, 100 years on from the Act being passed.

Waspi Argyll and Isles co-ordinator Ann Greer said: “The talk was excellent as it was about WFL activists based in Rothesay. A group which had different methods from The Women’s Social and Political Union.”