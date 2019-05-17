Green project to reduce Bute’s carbon footprint

A new project, led by Fyne Futures in collaboration with Incredible Edible Bute and Rothesay Joint Campus, has been launched on the island to reduce our carbon footprint.

The Bute Carbon Free Families Project will offer a range of activities for the island’s community to reduce their carbon footprint through local seasonal food and making things last. The project will facilitate discussion about climate change by growing and sharing locally grown food; repairing and up-cycling household items. It will also increase understanding of climate change and environmental threats in the local community by making practical changes.

Fyne Futures general manager Reeni Kennedy-Boyle said: “We are delighted that Keep Scotland Beautiful have chosen to support our community with year two funding to build on the successes of Bute Carbon Free Food project achieved during 2018.

“We look forward to more people joining the Incredible Edible Bute volunteers to grow food within Rothesay townscape, and support new sites being brought into production.

“Whether it is sharing free food from the sites or attending one of our cookery events, celebrating local, seasonal, carbon free food will be a feature of the year.

“The focus on Carbon Free Families will let us explore how we can “make things last”. Learning skills to repair, up-cycle and repurpose household items is a fun way to use what you have and stop useful resource going into landfill. Look out for workshops and events over the coming year.”