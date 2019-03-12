Green for go for Argyll & Bute network

A new initiative has been launched in Argyll and Bute to build a more sustainable relationship with the natural environment.

The Argyll and Bute Green Network is designed to recognise and highlight the value of the work local people, businesses and social enterprises are doing in pioneering a different relationship between people and the natural world.

Argyll & Bute Green Network logo.

Sue Rule from the group said: “The number of social enterprises per head of population in Argyll and Bute is among the highest in Scotland, and many of these groups are working on land stewardship, wildlife conservation and building resilient communities.

“They are an asset Argyll and Bute should celebrate.

“We are seeking interest from businesses, groups and individuals who are contributing in any way to our practice and understanding of low-energy, low-impact, high- value living. ‘Being part of the solution’ rather than ‘being part of the problem’.

“Contributions serving the purpose and objectives of the project are welcome from those of all political persuasions and none.

“The start-up team is drawn from members of the Argyll & Bute branch of the Scottish Green Party, but the intention is that once the directory has been compiled, we will become self-governing and will not have any political affiliation.

““Membership of the Green Network is open to any individual, group, organisation or business based in Argyll & Bute who can demonstrate a willingness to embrace the principles of sustainable living. The future activities and direction of the network will be determined by its members.”

To join the group, complete this survey - www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/F7XBSGX.