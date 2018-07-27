Grant is music to the festival organisers ears

Two music festivals in Argyll and Bute are hoping for bumper years this September with the support of VisitScotland.

BOWFest and Jura Music Festival are two of 13 events across Scotland to be awarded a share of £133,030 from EventScotland, part of the national tourism organisation’s Events Directorate, in Round 38 of the National Programme Fund.

Best of the West, taking place at Inveraray Castle from September 7-9, has received £6,000 for the purpose of additional infrastructure to increase the event’s capacity. Now in its eighth year, this is the second year the festival has received EventScotland funding as it showcases the produce, music and artistry of the west coast to a national and international audience of all ages.

Jura Music Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been awarded £8,000 for the installation of new infrastructure, improved transport provision and marketing.

Taking place from September 21-23, this traditional music festival on the remote Isle is run by a group of community volunteers who aim to bring well established bands to the local area and showcase emerging talent.

With both festivals featuring the talents of young people, their funding boosts are particularly apt as we celebrate the Year of Young People 2018. it aims to inspire Scotland through its young people aged eight to 26, celebrating their achievements, valuing their contributions to communities and creating new opportunities for them to shine locally, nationally and globally.

EventScotland’s National Programme Fund supports the strategic development of events which occur outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow, with the aim of driving domestic tourism.