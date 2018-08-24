Games hailed as ‘spectacular’

The organisers of Bute Highland Games have been reflecting on another successful staging of the annual event earlier this month.

This year’s games took place at the public park, Rothesay, on August 11. Crowds gathered for the Highland Games, with the usual events taking place including the pipes and drums competition, heavy events, Highland dancing, athletics, shinty, wrestling and the 10k road race. As well as the large crowds, even the sun turned out on the big day.

Dan Edgar from the Bute Highland Games, committee said: “The sun shone all day and the iconic star that is Bluebird ensured that Bute Highland Games enjoyed one of the best days in recent years. Bluebird was a very welcome attraction. Public interest throughout the day was amazing. Many people travelled long distances to see this unique craft.

“Watching the event unfold from the middle of the arena is a rare privilege and one that I never tire of witnessing.

“With the glorious weather of recent weeks and just enough rain prior to the event to green the grass, the park was in pristine condition and presented beautifully for the island’s premier annual event.

“This was a spectacular event, held in spectacular surroundings on a spectacular day. All of this would not happen without the generosity of our sponsors and the support of the people of Bute and beyond.”

Committee chairman Douglas Lyle added: “In years to come people will say ‘I was at the Bute Highland Games when Bluebird visited’.”