A public consultation will be held in Rothesay this summer to gather local views on the future of public services.

The Scottish Government’s Local Governance Review aims to make sure communities have more say about how public services in their area are run.

The review will involve hearing from communities all across the country.

The Bute event will be held at Rothesay Academy on June 12, at 6.30pm.

For further information go to ww.argyll-bute.gov.uk/future-public-services-your-voice.