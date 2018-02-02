Future Growth planting begins

A dozen volunteers turned out recently amidst sleet, snow and the biting cold to support the planting of the Battery Place flower beds.

The project was conceived back in October, when local charity Fyne Futures sought funding from the council’s Health and Wellbeing Fund after it had identified people who wanted to take part in outdoor planting activities but were unable to do so as they didn’t have the skills and knowledge required.

The group was aware that the Battery Place beds had been neglected for some time and were due for removal. However, Argyll and Bute Council agreed to leave them for the project and assist.

Sandy Ogilvie, sales and marketing leader for Fyne Futures, said: “In the week prior to our first day of planting there was a good deal of cross-agency cooperation taking place in preparation.

“Volunteers from University of Highlands and Islands and Argyll and Bute Council joined with the Bute Produce team in ‘turning over’ the beds and preparing the soil.

“It was great to see such a buzz of community activity taking place.

“On the first day of planting our lead gardener was on hand to offer support and encouragement, and despite the wind spirits were high.

“One of our volunteers had brought bread for the soup which was on offer at ‘half time’ and then we cleared the light dusting of snow from the beds. In no time at all we had planted blueberry, gooseberry, raspberry and hazel.

“In the coming weeks we anticipate planting other fruits and herbs, but with a little luck there will be less snow to thwart us.”