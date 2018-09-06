Fury at council’s ‘island snub’

SNP Councillor for the Isle of Bute Jim Findlay has expressed his concern on how important the island is to the local council.

In Argyll and Bute Council’s agenda for last week’s Argyll Islands Strategic Group meeting the document titled ‘Our Island Waste’ incorrectly described Argyll and Bute’s most populous islands as Mull and Islay.

Mull and Islay’s populations are approximately 3000 each, while the Isle of Bute has a larger population than those two islands together at 6400.

This snub led Councillor Findlay to demand more respect from the local authority towards Bute.

Commenting on the omission, he added that this is not the first incident of its kind which shows the council doesn’t take Bute seriously.

He said: “This is a disappointing read and leaves many locals wondering if Bute really matters to this council.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time this sort of mistake has been made.

“At a recent public consultation the council held on the island a title slide suggested the location was the ‘Isle of Rothesay’.

“This is simply not good enough, the council needs to give the island which makes up such a large part of the area and electorate the respect that it is due.”

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council defended the local authority over the incident.

She said: “Bute is part of our Public Private Partnership waste contract and this was fully explained to those who attended the meeting.”