Funding boost for cabin

The Rothesay cancer retreat, named after a local boy who bravely fought a brain tumour, has received £25,000 from the STV Children’s Appeal.

Calum’s Cabin offers much needed retreats for children suffering from cancer, and their families. It takes its name from 12-year-old Calum Speirs from Rothesay, who lost his fight for life in 2007, just over a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Caroline Speirs, chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, was delighted to receive the funding from the appeal.

She said: “The support from STV Children’s Appeal means we can help even more families who have a child suffering from cancer or a cancer related disease.

“In the dark times of cancer diagnosis Calum’s Cabin can bring families some light and a space to make special memories, spend quality family time together and recharge their batteries for what may lie ahead.”

Since launching in 2011, the STV Children’s Appeal has raised over £16.3 million, with 964 big and small grants awarded to projects across all 32 local authority areas in Scotland, providing support to over 67,000 children.

Baroness Margaret Ford, chair of the board of trustees for the STV Children’s Appeal, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has fundraised and donated to this important cause.

“All proceeds remain in Scotland which means we can support vital projects such as Calum’s Cabin in our efforts to improve the lives of children across the country.”

Sir Tom Hunter, trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: “Sincerely I thank everyone who has raised money for the STV Children’s Appeal and can again confirm to every last one of you that every pound is being invested in charities like Calum’s Cabin to the benefit of Scotland’s young people. You raise a pound, we give a pound; you make a difference, we support that difference.”

Sir Ian Wood, trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: “With over 200,000 children and young people in Scotland now affected by child poverty, it remains deeply troubling that so many lives across our country are impacted and life choices affected. Without the continued support of the public the significant work carried out by the STV Children’s Appeal in providing support, help and opportunities for those who most need could not happen. We all must play our part, no matter how large or small, in reducing these shocking statistics and enabling families to take back some control of their situation.”