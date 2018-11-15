Funding boost for Bute Resilience Team

The recently formed group of volunteers assisting the council and emergency service when required, has received its first funding grant.

Bute Resilience Team has been awarded £3,686 by the SSEN Resilient Communities Fund to purchase equipment to implement a resilience plan, enhancing the team’s current capability to respond during adverse weather events and emergencies.

The group’s secretary Fiona Gillespie expressed her joy at receiving this funding.

She said: “We are absolutely over the moon. This is our first funding grant we have received. It’s been well worth going through the funding application process. This has given us a big boost.

“The funding is for uniforms and essential equipment for us to use. Hand held gutter cleaners, snow shovels. And lots of little things we have to buy, like first aid equipment and group signs for our cars so people know who we are when we turn up to help.

“The money is also to pay for training. That’s a big part of it for us.”

The group was set up in March this year in response to the punishment the island took from the ‘Beast from the East’ storm which battered the UK.

Fiona added that her team are always looking for more hands to help out on the island: “We are always looking for new volunteers. If you want to join, please email buteresilience@gmail.com.”

The team of 25 volunteers were one of four groups in Argyll and Bute to receive a share of £33,576 of funding from the SSEN Resilient Communities Fund.

Samantha O’Connor, customer relationship manager for SSEN’s South Caledonia region, said: “I am delighted that we are able to support such a diverse range of community resilience projects across Argyll and Bute through our Resilient Communities Fund this year.

“Whilst we work hard throughout the year to ensure that we are prepared for adverse weather conditions, this fund enables us to empower our customers and communities to prepare and strengthen their resilience too.”