Friends score for Mikey in Rothesay football fundraiser

The community came together for a game of football in memory of the Rothesay man who tragically passed away following a work accident.

Mikey McArthur died aged 26 in an accident at work on September 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash involving a bus and a cherry-picker at about 10.25am in Doune, near Stirling.

The players' shirt tribute.

Earlier this month the community held a memorial football match for Mikey – Celtic Fans versus Rangers Fans. Despite pouring rain, hundreds of people turned up to watch the match, raising more than £1000 on the gate.

And the ‘Hoops’ season ticket holder would have been delighted with the 6-2 win for the Celtic team.

Friend Joey McLean was delighted with how the memorial match went.

He said: “It wasn’t just me that arranged the match. All the boys were involved.

Handshakes at the end of the match.

“Because he was such a big character we thought we should do something to remember him and with the reaction at the game I think everyone on the island felt the same.

“We took over £1000 on the gate, which will go towards the memorial fund. It couldn’t have went any better.

“Even the score. It was perfect. Obviously the Rangers team, led by me, let them win!! Joseph McCabe took control of the Celtic team.

“The whole day was perfect and the night time as well. We had an auction, which raised £2,600. It was unreal.”

The players in action.

Despite setting a target of £2000, Mikey’s friends have already raised around £15,000.

All the money raised will be passed to Mikey’s family, with the idea of using it for a memorial of some sort.

Joey said: “Together we have raised £13,000, and we have another £1000 to go into the bank. So I think we will not be far from £15,000.

“I feel it would be a fitting tribute to use the money to build a memorial of some kind in his name on the island.

Michael McArthur from Rothesay.

“There has been a massive response to the passing of Mikey and I think that shows just how much of an amazing person he was and how many people’s lives he touched.

“I know I will remember him everyday for the rest if my life.

“I ask everyone to dig deep and pay your respects to this amazing person.

“Once we have raised enough money I will pass it onto Mikey’s family and they can decide how they would like to use it.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joey-mclean.

Having known Mikey for 10 years, Joey explained that the memorial fund has helped him deal with his friend’s sudden death, and he revealed he hopes to make the football fundraiser an annual event.

He said: “We met through other friends. We all had similar friends and then we became friends.

“This has given me a bit of comfort and given his family a bit of comfort as well.

“We are going to do it again next year. We are planning to hold it on the closest Saturday to Mikey’s birthday in June.

“We will maybe see if we can get a few teams from across the island so we can do a tournament.

“Try to make it as big as possible.

“It’s not just about remembering Mikey and raising money for good causes.

“It’s been a pretty bad year for the island so it’s good to bring people together.”