Free Dogs Trust event to be held in Rothesay this week

A Dogs Trust event will take place in Rothesay this week, offering free microchipping for dogs, as well as advice and health checks.

Fyne Homes are once again working in partnership with the Trust to promote responsible dog ownership. Previous events saw 158 dogs examined by a vet and 68 microchipped,

The next Bute event will take place on Wednesday (February 27), 11am-2pm in the Fyne Homes Boardroom, at 11 Victoria Street.

Fyne Homes tenant officer Craig Baxter said: “Although Fyne Homes arrange the events they are open to the whole community and everyone and their dog of course is welcome. The response in the past has been fantastic and the team at the Dogs Trust have been delighted with the turnout.”