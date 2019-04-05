Folk song inspired by a visit to Bute

A musical duo from Leeds have written and released a new song inspired by a visit to Bute.

Skinner and T’witch are an original, contemporary folk acoustic duo from Leeds, performing folk, flamenco, and theatre style songs.

The single artwork, a photograph of Bute by John Williams.

Their new release, ‘The Bute Lullaby’, is a gentle song written by Steve Skinner when he and Sandra Twitchett (T’witch) visited the Isle of Bute back in March 2017, to play a gig for Transclyde Music.

The song is now available to listen to and download at by clicking here..

The duo contacted the Buteman to spread the word about their new song and thank the people of Bute for inspiring it.

Sandra Twitchett explained how the duo were inspired by their visit to Bute and revealed that they hope to return to the island one day to play the song live.

She said: “It would be truly wonderful if you could let people know about this song please.

“We fell in love with the island, and its people.

“We stayed in an apartment with a panoramic view of the bay, and were mesmerised by the ferry coming and going, like the tide, and amazed by the endless skies. Such magnificence.

“When we were on the island, by the way, we also played a live session on John Keenan’s show on Bute Island Radio, which was great fun.

“We would love to play again on Bute, but have had no offer to do so at present.”

The Bute Lullaby features the fiddle and mandolin of multi-instrumentalist Ian Fairbairn (The Mighty Doonans/Aiken’s Drum/Jack the Lad).

Drawing on music hall and vaudeville traditions, Skinner and T’witch say their live show combines comedy and satire with “music to stir the soul”.

Skinner and T’witch have been on the road since 2014; released three albums; performed widely around the UK; and recently visited the United States. This year they are on route to Australia. Their last album ‘Everybody’s Grotty’, was released in August.

Here are the lyrics for Skinner and T’witch’s ode to our island.

The Bute Lullaby

Time and tide will always ride the morning cross the bay. For all the years, all the tears, you rise and turn each day.

Verse

Seagulls fly, weave and cry.

Dreaming a dream above the blue. Mountains high, endless sky

Dreaming a dream of love and you

Dreaming a dream of love and you.

Chorus and repeat verse with:

Sleepy ferry rolling in.

So, will another day begin.

Easy waves upon the shore, morning calls at every door.

Chorus and repeat verse with:

Seals are playing with the surf.

Where the ocean meets the earth. Oyster-catchers on the sand. Where I turn to take your hand.

Chorus

(C) Steve Skinner 2019