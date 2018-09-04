Five generations

Ann Cassidy (81) from Bute stands proudly with four other generations of her family.

Pictured in the back row (LtoR): granddaughter Areasha Cassidy (42). great,great, great granddaughter Orla Cassidy (2), Ann herself, who works for Crossroads supporting carers, her daughter Annette Pickford (62) who works for Action for Children, great, great, great granddaughter Eva Cassidy (2) and great grandson Steffan Cassidy (24), a porter at St Johns Hospital.

Pictured in the front row are Ann’s great, great granddaughters Amellia Cassidy (6) and Alanis Cassidy (4).

Ann Cassidy and Annette Cassidy both reside on Bute, while the rest of the family pictured live in Livingston.