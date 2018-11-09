First meeting of the new season

President, Meg Young, welcomed an excellent turnout at Ballianlay SWI for their first meeting of the 2018/2019 season on Monday, October 1 at Straad Hall.

After the business meeting was concluded Alec McCartney, a former prison officer, spoke about his career in the prison service and the changes that he had witnessed during his career in several of Scotland’s prisons.

The vote of thanks was given by Jean Moffat, after which a buffet supper was shared before everyone headed home.

Competition winners at the meeting were: Jar of Bramble Jam – 1 Margaret Baker, 2 Joyce Lowe; Something from the beach – 1 Margaret Baker, 2 Joyce Lowe, 3 Ali Carter.