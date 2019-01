The first Bute Community Walk, from Guildford Square along the promenade to Port Bannatyne, was held on January 12.

Organiser Laura Hayes of Bute Community Cycling, said: “It was a bit wet and windy but very invigorating. The walks are for anyone who wants to get more active, have an enjoyable time and meet people. We hope it becomes a regular event.”

If you are interested in this happening again, contact the Bute Community Cycling Facebook page.