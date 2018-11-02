Final fling for Bute Highland Games caterers

An informal dinner in Gillies Bar last month marked the end of a long association with Bute Highland Games for a team of Rothesay ladies.

While the needs of the general public are seen to by commercial caterers at the annual event, the provision of lunches for the chieftain, judges and officials has long been carried out by a team of local volunteers.

And several of this committed group of volunteers can claim over 30 years service to Bute Highland Games.

The team has been led in recent years by Mhairi Hunter, who picked up the mantle originally carried by the late Lilian Reid.

In a heartfelt tribute, Bute Highland Games chairman Douglas Lyle thanked the women for all their hard work over the years.

He said: “Bute Highland Games have been grateful for the efforts of these ladies over many years and their going will leave a huge void.

“A principal task of the committee will be to fill that with a replacement team before next year’s Games.”

The ladies who have now retired from doing the catering at the Bute Highland Games are pictured (right). They are: (left to right)Mhairi Hunter, Ishbel Parry, Nancy Gourlay, Kim Parry, Helen MacLeod, Marj Bulloch, Margaret McFie, Muriel Crichton.

Initially their working environment was an old prefab, but in recent years on Bute Higland Games Day in August, the team has had the use of excellent facilities in the kitchen and lounge of the Bute Shinty Pavilion to carry out their work for the big day.