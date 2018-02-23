Final call for aspiring Bute dancers for world-class ballet workshop

The international choreographer and director behind Scotland’s newest full-time ballet school has issued a final call for young dancers from Bute to enrol on a one-off masterclass to be held in Edinburgh next month.

More than 90 per cent of places on an exclusive weekend course to be run by ballet legend Peter Schaufuss have already been snapped up by young aspiring performers, including many from Argyll and Bute.

For £75, promising dancers will benefit from a weekend of tuition by some of the world’s leading ballet professionals, including Schaufuss himself. As well as internationally-renowned industry figures such as Dinna Bjørn, Matz Skoog, Eric Viudes, and Jeffrey Taylor.

The course acts as a precursor to a permanent full-time ballet school set to run from September 2019 and will be delivered at Edinburgh city centre venues St Stephen’s Church and Rose Theatre, both acquired by Schaufuss around a year ago.

Peter Schaufuss said: “Since we announced the masterclass last month, the response from Scotland’s aspiring dancers has been really promising, to the extent that we have only a few places left. Young people from Argyll and Bute now have a fantastic opportunity to learn from those at the top of their game in ballet.”

Those interested in enrolling should do so this week at www.edinburghfestivalballet.com/apply-now