Film tourism boost

The landscape of Bute is set to play a leading role in supporting the area’s economy, by attracting more film production and tourism.

At its recent meeting the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee endorsed plans to develop Argyll and Bute as a leading location for screen industry productions and film tourism.

The council has also launched a website dedicated to the screen industries – www.filminargyll.co.uk

Councillor Aileen Morton, policy lead for economic development, said: “We boast some of the most stunning scenery in Scotland, ideal as the backdrop for film productions.

“With the second largest mainland area and the highest number of inhabited islands of all of Scotland’s councils, we’re using our geography as a key opportunity to support and develop our local economy.

“Attracting film crews has immediate benefits for local businesses – accommodation providers for example, and many more.

“By promoting the area, it also has the longer term benefit of inspiring tourism. We’re making our landscape work for our economy.”

This latest drive by the council follows on from more than £1.3 million of film-related investment having been attracted to the area in 2017 alone.

Forty eight productions were filmed in the area in 2017, including the BBC’s The Replacement and ITV’s The Loch, as well as a number of commercials.

Two feature films and a television series filmed here, currently confidential, are expected to be broadcast later this year.