Festive road safety message on Bute

Officers from the local Road Policing Unit ensured that the festive road safety awareness message was taken to Bute last week.

PC Kevin Craig and PC Sean Dempsey were on patrol carrying out speed checks and checking vehicles for road safety. Several drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for offences including failing to wear a seatbelt, driving with no insurance, driving whilst using a mobile phone and failing to have a proper view ahead.

Road Policing Unit Inspector, Gillian Gardner, said: “I have responsibility for the whole area and I am keen that this includes the islands.

“My team work to support local officers and promote road safety, so road policing officers will be making further visits to the islands and communities in future.

“At this time of year drivers really need to take that little bit of time to ensure their vehicle is fit for the road, that tyres are inflated and have plenty of tread. And with potential for ice and snow it is important to allow time to clear your windscreens and windows properly to have the best possible view of potential hazards.

“Local officers will also be carrying out checks on drivers, targeting drink/ drug driving. So the advice remains, if you are going to be drinking alcohol make travel plans to get home safely and be aware of the possibility that you may still be over the limit the following morning. Time is the only cure, not coffee or food – these may make you feel better but will not sober you up so don’t risk it.”