Ferry slipways are completed

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has reached the final phase of a £6 million harbour investment programme on Bute.

Work commenced in June 2017 to reconstruct the slipways at Colintraive and Rhubodach and create a larger vehicle queuing area at Colintraive.

Rhubodach slipway.

The new slipways have now been completed, with Rhubodach in use since last Thursday (August 23). And the ferry service has successfully started operating from each of the new slipways.

This allows the project to move into the final stage: demolishing the old slipway at Rhubodach and completing the vehicle queuing area at Colintraive.

The phased construction project has meant minimal impact on ferry users, allowing the ferry service to operate to timetable. In a move to cause as little disruption as possible, contractors Raynesway secured additional land so ferry traffic did not need to queue on the main road during construction work.

Ruairidh Campbell, senior civil engineer at CMAL is delighted with the progress made. He said: “We are pleased to report that the ferries have successfully started operating from the two new slipways without any issues.

“The new slipways will provide islanders with a more resilient ferry service, offering increased flexibility around tide levels.

“We have worked hard to ensure construction has had as little impact on ferry users as possible, and we are pleased to be moving into the final phase of this project.”