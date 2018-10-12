Fancy a night of murder mystery?

Who could resist a bit of murder, mystery and mayhem at a museum?

That is exactly what is planned for an evening with ‘Four blokes in search of a plot’ at Bute Museum this Friday (October 19).

The four blokes in the title are all Scottish crime writers with a total of 20 published novels between them.

Gordon Brown lives in Glasgow and his latest novel ‘Deepest Wounds’ is the third in the mind-bending Craig McIntyre series.

Neil Broadfoot is a former journalist whose first three books featured journalist Doug McGregor and his police colleague DS Susie Drummond. His latest novel ‘No Man’s Land’ is the first in the Connor Fraser series.

Douglas Skelton has published 11 books on true crime and history. He also has written six crime novels, four in the David McCall series and two Dominic Quest, his most recent being ‘Tag you are Dead’.

Mark Leggatt has just published his third novel, ‘The Silk Road’, in the series featuring CIA man Connor Montrose.

Four blokes who are serious crime writers need a little fun in their lives so every now and then they don the fabled ‘Tea Cosy of Inspiration’ and create a new crime story from scratch with the help of the audience.

Their latest inspired work will be written in the atmospheric surroundings of Bute Museum and they may even find a murder weapon amongst its collection.

As this is a Bute Noir pop-up event, there will be the chance to browse amongst the books supplied by Karen from Print Point, and have a glass of wine and a chat with the authors.

For those interested in the Bute Museum collection, the artefacts pictured above in are: a wine jar from a Clyde shipwreck, a clock presented by Bute Tramways Company, the Bute WWI book of remembrance, a rook standing in for the crow and a Rothesay souvenir teapot for the Tea Cosy of Inspiration.