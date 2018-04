Rothesay is set to welcome dancers from across Scotland to compete in the Bute Highland Dance Festival, at the Joint Campus this Saturday from 10.30am.

Over 100 dancers from as far as Dundee, Campbeltown, Greenock, Paisley as well one dancer from America will compete.

Judges for the day are Miss Betty Sutherland, Gregor Bowman and Lisa Ferrie. The piper for the day is Andrew McCowan.

Entry £3/£2. Picture by Martin Dougan from last year’s event.