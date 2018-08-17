Family search lands on Bute

A Canadian man is appealing to Buteman readers to help him in his search for more information about his cousin from Bute, who died in 1983.

Wilfrid Morrison (70) is researching his family tree and is hoping to find out more about chartered accountant David Cuthbert, who lived at 29 Marine Place, Rothesay.

David Cuthbert, pictured with his daughter and wife out front of 29 Marine Place in 1966.

Wilfrid from Mississauga, near Toronto, said: “I have been doing genealogy research for several years and have found links to relatives on my father’s side and most of my mother’s side.

“I know David is on my mother’s side but have been unable to establish any link.

“I suspect he may be the son of Thomas and Fanny Cuthbert (nee Dixon) but have no documents to prove the link. His sister may be Caroline Ann Bedford (nee Dixon) but I have been unable to find a 1911 census for Rothesay indicating his family.

“I have met David’s wife and daughter but that was some 50 years ago and I have lost touch. Other relatives have passed by now.

“I actually met David at our home in Toronto and I have visited his home in Rothesay.”

Wilfrid revealed how much it would mean to him to learn more about his Bute family.

He said: “It is important as it would fill out my research about close family and also provide details about David.

“It would be lovely to find his family and possibly communicate with them. It might be possible to meet depending upon their current location and wishes. I am planning to be in Edinburgh in the Fall.”

If you can help, email wilfrid.morrison@rogers.com.