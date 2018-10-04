Family pay tribute to tragic Rothesay man

A 26-year-old man from Bute tragically died last week in a road accident near Stirling.

Mikey McArthur from Rothesay, was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash involving a bus and a cherry-picker at about 10.25am last Thursday in Balkerach Street, Doune.

Michael McArthur from Rothesay.

In a statement, released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Mikey’s family thank everyone for sending their condolences, memories, prayers and love for their beloved boy.

“They have been overwhelmed and comforted by the kindness, generosity and out pouring of love and support in honour of him.

“Mikey leaves behind a broken-hearted family and friends who are devastated by this loss.

“The family would like to thank the community of Doune, the emergency services at the scene, and those at the roadside for their efforts and care towards Mikey.

“He will be deeply missed but will live on in our hearts as the love and memories continue to be treasured by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“Mikey, you’ll never walk alone.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr McArthur’s family and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.”

Tributes were made on the Buteman Facebook page last week when the news broke. Gillian Cassidy commented: “So very sad, and so young, my thoughts are with Mikey’s family.”

Antonia Tilly Champ Tolhurst said: “Mikey was a great lad, he will be very much missed. Xx.”

And Sara Hamza said: “Deepest condolences to Angie, Robert, his extended family & friends.”