Plastic reductions pledge to mark World Oceans Day

To mark World Oceans Day last week, ferry operator CalMac announced further steps to cut down on the amount of plastic it uses on board.

Currently CalMac operates a zero waste overboard policy and provides recycling bins on-board its vessels. Now the company has announced further steps to help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the sea.

“When we banned straws on board we pledged to look at every other area of the business to strive to reduce use of plastics that cause so much environmental damage,” said CalMac’s waste manager, Ruth Rice.

“The next positive steps for us is now to replace disposable cups with reusable ones. We are also in the process of swapping individual milk portions with milk jugs and replacing individual sauce sachets with sauce dispensers. These steps will make a significant difference to the amount of plastic used and disposed of on-board.”